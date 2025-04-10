Former Packers WR Distances Himself From Aaron Rodgers With Surprise Career Move

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard took his talents to the New York Jets in Mar. 2023, signing a massive four-year, $44 million contract. For Lazard, it was a chance for him to play with Aaron Rodgers, who was traded a month later from Green Bay to New York.

That said, the reunion did not work out so well for either player, as Rodgers is out of New York after two years, while Lazard has struggled to live up to his contract. That said, unlike Rodgers, the Jets don’t look ready to give up on the veteran receiver.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, the Jets and Lazard have agreed to a revised contract for this upcoming season, which will net New York $8.5 million in savings.

The veteran wide receiver was scheduled to make $11 million in 2025, but with the two sides agreeing on a pay cut, Lazard will only have $1.75 million of his salary guaranteed. Fitzgerald adds that Lazard will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and his cap number will drop from $13.2 million to $4.6 million.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also reports that the former Packers receiver’s base salary will be $2.25 million, but Lazard can earn an additional $250,000 due to game-by-game bonuses.

Even though the former Packer hasn’t had a good first two years in the Big Apple, there’s a new regime taking over, with Aaron Glenn leading the charge as head coach.

The Jets reportedly let Lazard seek a trade this offseason, but no one was interested in the veteran pass-catcher. The veteran wide receiver could’ve possibly forced his way to play wherever Rodgers goes next, but it likely made the smart decision to stay in New York.

Last season, the 29-year-old wideout posted 37 receptions (60 targets) for 530 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, which was a huge improvement from his first year in 2023 – 23 receptions (49 targets) for 311 yards and a touchdown. Lazard missed five games due to a sternum injury.

That said, Rodgers played in all 17 games last season after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

The Jets hope that the former Packers wide receiver can be a playmaker with new QB Justin Fields, as he’s not only playing for a new deal in New York but potentially for other teams in the NFL.

