Former Packers WR Could Be Reunited With Aaron Rodgers Whether He Wants to or Not

Former Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard reportedly took a pay cut earlier this offseason to stay with the New York Jets for the 2025 season. Lazard was scheduled to make $11 million this upcoming season, but will only have $1.75 million guaranteed.

The Jets hoped that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lazard would build off what they did with the Packers in the Big Apple.

However, that dream never materialized as Rodgers was cut after two seasons, while Lazard has been an underwhelming free-agent signing.

Through two seasons in New York, the former Packers wide receiver has 60 receptions (109 targets) for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. Lazard will be looking to bounce back in 2025 as he’ll be unrestricted in 2026.

That said, Lazard might not be staying with the Jets and could be reunited with Rodgers on a different team before Week 1. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Lazard “is in play” to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why is this notable all of a sudden? The Steelers, who don’t have a starting-caliber QB on their roster, have been linked to Rodgers for some time now.

Also, Pittsburgh doesn’t have an adequate WR2 after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. Florio mentions that Rodgers trusts Lazard. Furthermore, Lazard taking a pay cut makes a trade much more feasible for the Steelers.

With all that being said, it's not guaranteed that Rodgers signs with the Steelers, but Pittsburgh must believe it could happen, as they didn’t take a quarterback until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lazard might’ve thought he would never play with Rodgers again, but it appears that could happen in the Steel City. The former Packers wide receiver can’t replace Pickens, but he could be better than what they have there, and the Steelers would bank on that connection carrying them in 2025.

