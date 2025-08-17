Former Packers Stud Makes Bone-Headed Play in Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers made plenty of mistakes on Saturday afternoon but they were able to survive after a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While Matt LaFleur would probably like to clean up the 12 penalties for 95 yards, the Packers did just enough to win the game despite being down to a skeleton crew in the wide receiver room.

The feeling of victory should provide some momentum going into the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions and the Packers can hang their hat on the fact they didn’t do anything too egregious outside of the penalties. But a former Green Bay running back wasn’t so fortunate and wound up on the blooper reel thanks to a play with his new team on Saturday afternoon.

AJ Dillon what are you doing⁉️pic.twitter.com/Aj0Ct9jBrC — PHLY Eagles (@PHLY_Eagles) August 16, 2025

Former Packers RB A.J. Dillon Makes Big Mistake in Eagles Preseason Game

A.J. Dillon is looking to win the backup running back job with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the former Packer made a huge mistake during the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The play happened with just over four minutes left in the first quarter when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was about to take a sack. Thompson-Robinson tried to throw out of the sack just as he was about to go to the ground, but the pass was deflected by a Browns lineman, again by Eagles teammate Trevor Keegan, and into the air towards Dillon.

This is probably a moment where the record scratches and Dillon says, “You’re probably wondering how I got myself into this situation.” But instead of making the right play by batting the ball down for an incompletion, Dillon caught the pass and was immediately tackled for a loss of 14 yards.

You could argue that Thompson-Robinson made the initial mistake, lofting a “500 mystery box” ball instead of just going to the ground and taking a loss. But it’s still unlikely to do Dillon any favors as he looks to back up Saquon Barkley.

A former second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Dillon left Green Bay after five seasons, where he ran for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns. But he missed the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury before signing with Philadelphia this spring. As of now, Will Shipley is slated to be the Eagles' primary backup and Dillon had a rough game on Saturday with three carries for seven yards. But the 27-year-old should have a job ahead of ShunDerrick Powell, Montrell Johnson Jr. and Keilan Robinson.

Unless the Eagles decide to acquire a back after roster cuts, Dillon should be safe. But Saturday’s blunder will be one play where he takes a ribbing from his new teammates.

