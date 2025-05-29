Former Packers Playmaker Already Turning Heads on New Team

OTAs around the league have started kicking off around the NFL, as teams get to practice with their whole roster after making additions via the 2025 NFL draft.

It's also time for free agent signings to get on the practice field and show their new teammates what they can bring to the fold.

The Philadelphia Eagles had players report on May 27, and their first practice took place on May 28. In that session, AJ Dillon caught the attention of the media. Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote that seeing Dillon run in the open field was impressive, and defenders can't be thrilled to take him down in the open field.

AJ Dillon Looked Good in OTA Practice With Eagles

Back in March, Dillon signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be the RB2 behind Saquon Barkley. They will lean on the running game again in 2025 behind their bruising offensive line.

Last season, Philadelphia was second in the league in rushing offense (179.3) with Barkley leading the NFL in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005). Bringing in a ball carrier like Dillon gives them someone who can be a physical, downhill runner to give Barkley some breathers in the game.

The 27-year-old was a 2020 second-round pick by the Packers and spent four seasons there. In 60 games (11 starts), Dillon had 2,428 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns.

He's rushed for at least 600 rushing yards in three straight seasons and is an ideal RB2 in this league. The Packers felt like it was a time for both sides to go in a different direction. They have Josh Jacobs as the bellcow with MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson in the wings.

Green Bay and Philadelphia link up in Week 10 for Monday Night Football. Dillon will get a chance to play against his former team, while the Packers hope they can shut down the elite Eagles rushing attack.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: