Former Packers Starter Takes Shockingly Low Deal to Leave Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have used free agency as an outlet to make some additions to their roster. They made two splashy signings, adding G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs.

While they made some acquisitions, they also had some players leave town and head elsewhere. RB AJ Dillon signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to become the backup running back behind Saquon Barkley.

Dillon wasn't the only player who skipped town on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets are signing C/G Josh Myers to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. The Jets also signed QB Justin Fields on Monday.

Those two guys played together at Ohio State from 2019-20 and are now reunited in the pros.

Myers was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and gave the Packers an athletic force along the interior. He logged 56 starts over his four-year career with the Packers.

Despite being available for Green Bay, he struggled upfront. In 2024, he allowed 29 pressures, five QB hits, and committed four penalties. He finished out the season with a 55.3 overall grade (49th among 64 centers), a 63.4 pass-blocking grade (37th among 64 centers), and a 52.2 run-blocking grade (54th among 64 centers).

He didn't have much success in 2023, either. During that season, he gave up 28 pressures and five sacks. Myers had even lower PFF grades, logging a 55.8 overall grade (39th among 56 centers) and a 52.7 pass-blocking grade (40th among 56 centers).

After spending four years in Titletown, the Packers decided they didn't want to bring him back. Myers only signed for $3.5 million, which shows he didn't have a robust market. The opportunity to play with his former college teammates Fields, Garrett Wilson, and Jeremy Ruckert could have played a factor in his decision. It's not a guarantee he starts with the Jets, but his experience at both center and guard is valuable.

