Packers Vet Lands Unexpected Opportunity After Missing Entire 2024 Season

The Green Bay Packers' offseason is off to an interesting start in the 2025 campaign as the front office desperately tries to put the organization in a position to win the NFC North.

Despite having the youngest roster in the NFL and a promising foundation, there are clear holes that need to be addressed if rising star quarterback Jordan Love is going to reach his potential. Last year, the Packers decided to sign running back Josh Jacobs, who quickly established himself as one of the league's best acquisitions in a spectacular season.

His success came at veteran AJ Dillon's expense, and now the beloved halfback has found a new team.

BREAKING: Former #Packers RB AJ Dillon is signing with the #Eagles, per sources.



Dillon, just 26 years old, has 2,428 yards and 18 total TDs. pic.twitter.com/alrvFzyRV1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2025

Ex-Packers RB AJ Dillon Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Dillon agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. That's devastating for multiple reasons, particularly given how successful the Eagles' front office has been in recent years.

It's always discouraging to lose a valuable player to a rival within your conference, but it's particularly concerning when the foe is among the most successful teams in the NFL. Fans are justifiably concerned that losing Dillon to the Eagles suggests that general manager Brian Gutekunst is making a mistake, and now Dillon gets to backup the clear best halfback in the league.

During his Packers career, Dillon won over Green Bay as a grinding, contact-first back who never shied away from defenders. Originally selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Dillon rushed for 2,428 yards and 16 TDs during his four-year tenure with the franchise.

It hurts to see him go, though Dillon obviously deserves the opportunity. This is someone that Green Bay fans should remember fondly, yet simulataneously there's an understandable worry that he'll make them pay. Packers fans wish Dillon the best, though here's hoping hie doesn't knock the good guys out of the playoffs in a big moment.

