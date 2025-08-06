Former Packers Star’s Most Recent Team Clearly Wants Him Back

The Green Bay Packers have seen plenty of star players arrive and leave Lambeau Field throughout the franchise's illustrious history. While some standout names didn't hang around Green Bay as long as some fans would've liked, that hasn't stopped the Packers faithful from keeping a close eye on ex-players throughout the rest of their NFL careers.

For example, Za'Darius Smith is one name whom Packers fans have consistently monitored in recent years. A former 2015 fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Smith joined Green Bay on a four-year, $66 million contract in March 2019 and played three seasons with the franchise before being cut due to salary cap reasons.

Since exiting Green Bay, Smith has had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions. He's currently a free agent as the NFL preseason is set to begin; however, it looks like one of his former teams is interested in ending his unemployment status.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes still has 'interest' in bringing back Za'Darius Smith https://t.co/tw8PqNOaHz via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 6, 2025

Former Packers EDGE Za'Darius Smith Drawing Interest from Lions

During Wednesday's interview with WXYT-FM 97.1, Lions general manager Brad Holmes revealed that "there's obviously still interest" to reunite with Smith, and that the two sides have "been keeping in touch" throughout the offseason.

The Lions represent Smith's most recent team, having acquired him and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Browns in exchange for two Day 3 picks before the 2024 trade deadline. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher played eight games (7 starts) with Detroit after that, tallying seven solo tackles, four sacks, and a broken-up pass.

Between his time with the two teams, Smith finished with a 76.6 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade. Although that was far from his best effort, it still proved that the 32-year-old disruptor still has some juice left in the tank.

At the end of the day, Holmes' interest in a reunion with the ex-Packers pass rusher isn't surprising given Smith's previous openness about a potential Lions return. Back in June, the Montgomery, AL native told USA TODAY that he wanted to "get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great."

"When I’m there, I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things," Smith said. "Hopefully, I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit."

Even if he returns to Detroit, the Lions won't be getting the version of Smith that the Packers had not too long ago. The 26.0 sacks, 76 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles he amassed between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns made for the best two-year performance at any time of his career, and that's without mentioning how two of his Pro Bowl nods and lone All-Pro second-team appearance came during that time.

Whatever Smith does (or doesn't) have left in the tank remains to be seen, but if he does re-sign with the Lions, the Packers will be ready to prove to him who the real Kings of the NFC North are twice this fall.

