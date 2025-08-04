Former Packers Kicker Cut by 8th Team of His Career Mid-Camp

Job security is a tough thing to come by when you are making your life as a kicker in the NFL.

Just as quickly as you are crowned as "the guy" in that role, it can all be taken away from you, even if you are performing at your best in the competition. This is the reality of playing a position where there are, essentially, only 32 jobs available in the entire industry.

One former member of the Green Bay Packers was just reminded of that fact on Monday after he was cut from the eighth team of his NFL career.

#49ers make a slew of roster changes…

In:

DE Bradlee Anae

OT Isaiah Prince

CB Fabian Moreau

S Jaylen Mahoney



Out:

K Greg Joseph

TE Mason Pline

QB Tanner Mordecai

WR Isaiah Neyor — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 4, 2025

Ex-Packers K Greg Joseph Cut by 8th NFL Team of His Career Mid-Camp

Greg Joseph has been around the block a few times during his professional career, as he has kicked for over 1/4 of the teams in the league. That's naturally led to a number of releases as well across his seven years in the NFL.

September 2, 2018: The Miami Dolphins released K Greg Joseph.

The Miami Dolphins released K Greg Joseph. August 31, 2019: The Cleveland Browns waived K Greg Joseph.

The Cleveland Browns waived K Greg Joseph. December 18, 2019: The Carolina Panthers released K Greg Joseph.

The Carolina Panthers released K Greg Joseph. September 4, 2020: The Tennessee Titans released K Greg Joseph.

The Tennessee Titans released K Greg Joseph. August 28, 2024: The Green Bay Packers released K Greg Joseph.

The Green Bay Packers released K Greg Joseph. November 7, 2024: The New York Giants waived K Greg Joseph due to injury.

The New York Giants waived K Greg Joseph due to injury. December 23, 2024: The Washington Commanders released K Greg Joseph.

For those who. may not remember, Joseph won the Green Bay Packers' kicking job coming out of training camp in 2024. Only to be released from the team before Week 1. That led to the former Packer kicking for three different teams last season, as he combined to go 16/20 on FG attempts while suiting up for the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders.

Most recently, Joseph was brought in by the San Francisco 49ers to compete against incumbent starter Jake Moody after the former Michigan Wolverines product, and former third-round pick, struggled mightily during the 2024 campaign.

While Joseph performed quite well during the nine practices he took part in as a member of the Niners, he didn't do enough to force Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff to get a closer look. His release all but hands the starting role back to Moody on a silver platter, which is surprising given how poorly Moody performed under pressure last season.

With training camps still open across the league, there is the possibility that Joseph receives a call with an opportunity at any moment. However, it wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see the veteran kicker be more picky about where his next opportunity comes from rather than just jumping at the first opening that may be presented.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: