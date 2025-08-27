Former Packers Speedster Signs with 49ers After Sudden Release

Even though the roster cutdown deadline was on Tuesday afternoon, teams across the league are tying up loose ends to their 53-man roster, while also signing guys to the practice squad.

The Green Bay Packers made several tough cuts in the lead-up to the deadline, including at the QB spot. We should expect the Packers to have a new QB3.

At the same time, several former Green Bay players are now searching for their next job after getting sent packing at the end of preseason. However, it didn’t take long for one ex-Green Bay wide receiver to land with one of the Packers’ rivals in the NFC, which might not make some fans happy.

Ex-Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs with 49ers After Cutdown Day

On Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the #49ers, per his agents @NSAFootball. pic.twitter.com/wUpHd91CvI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2025

The 30-year-old wide receiver was most recently with the Seattle Seahawks for training camp after signing Valdes-Scantling to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason.

The ex-Packers wide receiver fell victim to the numbers game as the Seahawks decided to go younger at the position. Before joining Seattle this offseason, Valdes-Scantling bounced around the NFL last season.

Valdes-Scantling started the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills, where he had a pedestrian two receptions (nine targets) for 26 yards in six games. The Bills decided to part ways with the vet receiver, releasing him in October.

However, it didn’t take long for Valdes-Scantling to join a new team as the Saints signed him a week later. The former Packer became an instant and surprising big-play option in their offense, posting 17 receptions (35 targets) for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

At this stage of his career, Valdes-Scantling is predominantly seen as a vertical deep threat, who might only make a few catches in a game. The 49ers need someone to help take the top off the defense with Brandon Aiyuk still injured and Demarcus Robinson suspended.

For his career, Valdes-Scantling is averaging 17.4 yards per catch. And with the Packers, the veteran wideout averaged 17.5 yards per catch. It will be interesting to see what he can do in San Francisco and if he sticks on the roster for the entire 2025 season.

