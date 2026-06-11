Former Packers rival offers praise for Aaron Rodgers ahead of final season

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has continued his unconventional path through the final years of his career, as fans can't help but watch with a vested interest. No matter what your views on Rodgers might be as a person or teammate, there is no denying the greatness that Rodgers offered Green Bay and the level of focus the future Hall of Famer brought to the Packers organization. While things didn't end as hoped, there is still an obvious level of interest from Packer fans, making a recent comment from former Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen noteworthy.

The retired receiver spent part of his final year with Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared on Good Morning Football, discussing this time. Thielen offered that “He treated every single practice like it was the Super Bowl." This is telling of the mindset of Rodgers and gives the quarterback a chance to go out with a level of respectability.

As much regression as there has been in the ability to scramble and create with his legs, Rodgers still can make throws that very few in the league can. Preparing at such a high level a season ago gives the quarterback a chance to hold onto waning athleticism and go out as a viable playoff contender in his final season.

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While Green Bay has long since moved on to Jordan Love and is focused on the NFC North battle ahead, there is no denying that it would be nice to see Rodgers go out respectably. The quarterback meant so much to the Packer fanbase and brought the last championship the franchise won back in the 2010 season.

This version of the star might be gone, but seeing at least a capable starting option in Rodgers final season is ideal from Green Bay's perspective. What will be more interesting is whether or not the Packers opt to sign Rodgers ceremonially after the 2026 season to allow the quarterback to retire with a franchise that he helped define for so long.

It is at least worth consideration as Rodgers heads into his final season and Green Bay looks back a bit more fondly on the quarterback's time with the franchise. No question, fans will be firmly focused on the Packers' 2026 season, but looking in on Rodgers as well, wondering what the final act holds for one of the biggest talents to ever play the position.