Former Packers QB on Thin Ice After Offseason Workouts

When it comes to quarterback drama, the Green Bay Packers have been mostly immune over the past 30 years. Brett Favre started a legendary run that was continued by Aaron Rodgers, and now is in the hands of Jordan Love as he looks to elevate a team that finished 11-6 a year ago.

But as the Packers enter the 2025 there are plenty for fans to keep their eyes on. Rodgers is entering his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a failed tenure with the New York Jets and there’s another former quarterback that’s on thin ice as he enters his first year with his new team.

Former Packers QB Tim Boyle Unlikely to Make Titans Roster After OTAs

Tim Boyle is more known as Rodgers’s friend, but he’s looking to keep his career alive after signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Boyle has attempted 233 passes over his six seasons in the league but joins a crowded Titans quarterback room that’s in a transition period.

The Titans made a big change at the top of the depth chart after selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in April’s draft. Former starter Will Levis is currently slated as the backup but has been subject to trade rumors. While the Titans would probably like to cash in on that asset, the minicamp performance of Boyle and free agent acquisition Brandon Allen may give Tennessee second thoughts.

We didn’t hear much about Boyle’s performance during minicamp outside of a blurb on the Titans’ website that reported he went 3-for-6 with a dart to Gunnar Helm during a practice on June 11. But Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports suggested the decision could come down to how much protection Tennessee wants behind Ward next season.

“Cam Ward was clearly the best QB on the field during spring practice, and Will Levis was clearly the best of the rest,” Freeze wrote. “He was comfortably in a tier of his own above both of the Titans’ cheap free agent additions, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Neither QB inspired any confidence when they were signed and neither did anything to change that at OTAs. I still think they’ll find a way to move Levis eventually, meaning one of these two (almost certainly Allen, if you ask me) will be the Titans primary backup to Cam Ward.”

Judging by Freeze’s comments, Boyle needs to hope for two outcomes to make the Titans roster. First, he has to hope the Titans decide to trade Levis. That could be tough considering Brian Callahan may not afford to have a season derailed by an injury to Ward after going 3-14 last season and Tennessee may want insurance in case Ward’s offseason performance doesn’t translate into real games.

Boyle also needs to beat out Allen, who has the benefit of working with Callahan in three of his five seasons (2020-22) as offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Currently listed as fourth on the depth chart, Boyle has an uphill climb to make the roster. But if things don’t work out, he can always call his good friend and see if there’s an opening in Pittsburgh.

