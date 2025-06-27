Former Packers QB Likely Won't Get a Job Anytime Soon

The NFL landscape has quieted down in recent days now that mandatory minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) are over. The Green Bay Packers are feeling confident about their 90-man roster with the early offseason workouts behind them, leaving time to tell how the team's outlook will (or won't) change once training camp begins in less than a month.

The NFL offseason is about to enter its final stretch; however, there are still several ex-Packers still looking for work. While some of those individuals might find a last-minute playing opportunity, one former Green Bay quarterback probably won't.

Former Packers QB Jacob Eason Likely Won't Get a Job Soon

Veteran QB Jacob Eason is one of the many ex-Packers who are struggling to land a new NFL contract this summer. The former University of Washington product signed with Green Bay last offseason, only to be released two weeks later, and hasn't found a new destination since then.

At this point, it's becoming abundantly clear that Eason doesn't have what it takes to be an NFL starter, let alone a backup QB. The former Packers passer has now spent time with six organizations since being drafted 122nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, which is never a good look for any player.

Not only might his lengthy list of former players be a turn-off to potential suitors, but it doesn't help that Eason has fumbled the playing opportunities he's been given. Even though he's only played 12 offensive snaps in his brief career, it's worth noting that he's already thrown two interceptions during that small sample size.

Another thing working against Eason is that every team's QB position is set at this point. Even if the exact pecking order is unknown, NFL squads simply don't have another room for another quarterback this close to training camp — especially for one boasting an unimpressive resume.

Barring an unexpected training camp injury or surprise retirement, Eason likely won't be signed any time soon. In fact, it's looking like the former Packers QB could remain unsigned for the second straight season, judging by how his career is unfolding.

