Former Packers OL Lands Last-Minute Contract After Training Camp Begins

The Green Bay Packers have been hard at work with training camp this week as head coach Matt LaFleur takes the first steps towards trimming the roster down to a 53-man unit. Expectations are high surrounding the Packers following last season's 11-win performance, and a strong training camp effort is needed across the board to help LaFleur & Co. feel confident that those results can be replicated this fall.

As the Packers prepare for their first wave of roster cuts, other teams around the NFL are still handing out new contracts to flesh out their roster. Interestingly enough, one of the most recent signings involves a former Green Bay offensive lineman.

Former Packers OL Michael Jordan Signs with Buccaneers During Training Camp

On Friday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Packers OL Michael Jordan. The former Ohio State product, who shouldn't be confused with the NBA legend bearing the same name, most recently spent the 2024 season between practice squads in Green Bay and New England.

Buccaneers today signed guard Michael Jordan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2025

Drafted 136th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Jordan is an experienced blocker who's played 67 games (40 starts) with three franchises. Despite spending two stints in Green Bay (2023, 2024), the 27-year-old lineman didn't play a single game with the Packers, spending each tenure on the practice squad.

Having said that, Jordan did end up playing 12 games (11 starts) with the New England Patriots last season. His performance wasn't anything to write home about, though, as he only mustered grades of 44.8 and 60.4 for run protection and pass blocking, respectively, on Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots had seen enough of Jordan before the calendar flipped to January, waiving him from the roster on Dec. 3. He signed with the Packers less than a week later, but it was clear he didn't give the front office many reasons to bring him back.

Whether or not Jordan thrives with the Buccaneers remains to be seen. Tampa Bay OLs Tristan Wirff and Sua Opeta were both put on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier this week, opening the door for the ex-Packer to potentially steal a reserve role with a strong camp performance.

In the meantime, Packers fans will watch eagerly to see if Jordan gives the Bucs more reasons to stick around than he did in Green Bay.

