Former Packers Lineman Signs With New Team After Getting Cut Last Month

The Green Bay Packers have seen several players come and go since the end of the 2024 season, as fans have watched all sorts of players latch on with new teams through organized team activities (OTAs) and now into mandatory minicamps.

Thursday evening, another former Packers player found a new home within the NFL as he will be taking his talents to the trenches of the AFC for the first time in his professional career.

Former Packers Lineman Marquis Hayes Signs With New York Jets

As part of an official announcement from the New York Jets, former Packers offensive guard Marquis Hayes was one of two players signed to the team's active roster this week, giving the 2022 seventh-round draft pick another chance at extending his NFL career.

We have signed G Marquis Hayes and DE Jonathan Kingsley to the active roster.



Additionally, we have waived G Zack Bailey and DB Tre Swilling.



📰: https://t.co/55qNYUa0XR pic.twitter.com/qaSHCY8Tdd — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 12, 2025

Hayes has been on four NFL rosters since 2022 and spent a portion of the 2024 season on Green Bay's practice squad. Before his time with the Packers, the former Oklahoma Sooners standout was part of the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders organizations. So, the NFC is all he has known.

It remains to be seen how things will work for Hayes once he takes the field for the first time as a member of the Jets. Despite his experience in the NFL, the offensive guard has never made a regular-season appearance. Finally receiving that opportunity has to be important to Hayes.

Perhaps the new regime in New York will provide Hayes with the opportunity he has been searching for and he can finally show what he is capable of providing when the stakes are at their highest. While he never had that chance in Green Bay, Hayes is making the type of journey that any Packers fan can support as he continues to live out his dreams of being a professional football player.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: