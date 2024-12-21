Former Packers Kicker Surprisingly Gets Signed Through 2025
By Cem Yolbulan
Kicking has been a major cause of concern for the Green Bay Packers since the start of the 2023 season. Sticking with unproven rookie Anders Carlson last season was a costly mistake and it took the Packers a long time and experimenting with various specialists to find the right kicker. Brandon McManus has been excellent since joining Green Bay mid-season to replace Brayden Narveson.
Narveson was initially claimed off waivers by the Packers before the season. The undrafted free agent was released after going 12/17 in six starts. Since then, he has been waiting for his next opportunity and he finally got it. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the 25-year-old is signing with the Tennessee Titans through next season.
Former Packer Brayden Narveson Signs with the Titans Through Next Season
Even though Narveson wasn't particularly impressive with the Packers, his signing in Tennessee isn't surprising. He spent the 2024 preseason with the Titans, going 7-for-8 in three games. He lost the kicking job to veteran Nick Folk before the season.
Folk continues to be a reliable kicker even at the age of 40. He is 50/52 in field goal attempts in the last two seasons. However, he recently suffered an injury and is questionable for Week 16.
This is the perfect opportunity for Narveson to prove his worth. It may be difficult to replace Folk due to his impeccable accuracy, but Narveson would have a chance to show the rest of the league that he is a starting-caliber kicker. The margin of error for the rookie is small so whether he can finally establish his career remains to be seen. Getting a contract through 2025 shows that Tennesse has some type of faith in his skills.