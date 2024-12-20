Packers First-Round Draft Bust Lands With AFC Powerhouse in Offseason Prediction
Even though the NFL playoffs are nearly here, it isn't too early to start thinking about the Green Bay Packers' potential offseason plans.
General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely have his hands full in the coming months, especially when it comes to free agency. According to Spotrac, the Packers will have approximately $63.3 million in salary cap space to spend (11th-most in the NFL), which they have to use to address their 16 expiring contracts — 10 of which are unrestricted free agents, including cornerback Eric Stokes.
It isn't a secret that Stokes' time in Green Bay has been a rollercoaster ride. Although some Packers fans might be open to a reunion, Bleacher Report predicts that the 25-year-old CB's time with the franchise is nearing its end.
Packers Rumors: CB Eric Stokes Predicted to Sign with Bills
On Monday, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department published an article regarding each team's biggest offseason needs at the moment. Looking to bolster their secondary, the Buffalo Bills are listed as the top landing spot for Stokes this offseason.
"(Stokes) has had his fair share of injuries and struggles in the first four years of his career," AFC analyst Alex Ballentine wrote. "However, the raw talent that made him a first-rounder in 2021 is going to give him another chance and the Bills would love to have a quality corner at a budget price."
Drafted 29th overall in 2021, Stokes has failed to live up to expectations with the Packers. A series of never-ending injuries has been a big reason why Stokes has disappointed Packers fans, playing in just 42-of-65 (64.6%) potential games to begin his career — including a total of 12 between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Stokes' lengthy injury history has led to his becoming an afterthought in the Packers' plans. He's only started in seven of his 14 outings while playing a career-low 57% of defensive snaps. Unsurprisingly, he's struggled to make the most of his limited opportunities, recording just 25 solo tackles without any other stats.
He hasn't even recorded an interception since Week 4 of the 2021 season — a 38-game drought.
The veteran defender's Pro Football Focus grades further illustrate how abysmal he's been this season. He's one of the NFL's worst-graded cornerbacks across various categories, including overall defense (85th), coverage (84th), and run defense (86th).
Even though those numbers don't inspire confidence, the Bills could be willing to try their hand at rehabilitating Stokes' career. He is a 25-year-old former first-round pick, meaning there's still time for him to have a solid NFL career even if things didn't work out with the Packers.
Green Bay fans will know more about Stokes' outlook closer to free agency, which begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
