Former Packers Kicker Misses Big Chance for NFL Return
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Mason Crosby played his final game in Green Bay at the end of the 2022 season, the Packers have struggled to find a solution to their kicker problem. Many kickers came and went before the team ended up with Brandon McManus. Even though McManus has been fine in his three games so far, whether he is the long-term answer remains to be seen.
One of the kickers that the Packers gave a shot to in the process was Brayden Narveson. After spending the training camp and preseason trying to choose between Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson, the Packers decided to go with neither. Instead, they signed rookie Narveson to start the season.
Similar to how the Carlson experiment went last season, the Narveson era didn't turn out too well. After missing five out of his 17 field goal attempts, all shorter than 50 yards, Narveson was cut following Week 6.
Since then, he has been trying to make a comeback. Most recently, he had a tryout with the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo, but lost the job to veteran Zane Gonzalez.
Former Packers Kicker Fails Yet Again in Week 10 Tryout
After struggling in his first stint in the NFL, it is understandable that Narveson would struggle to find a team immediately. His college stats weren't necessarily eye-popping either as he went 71/91 in his five seasons between Iowa State, Western Kentucky, and North Carolina State.
Narveson had a better showing in the preseason with the Tennessee Titans, making seven of his eight field goal attempts. He ended up losing the job to veteran Nick Folk before the season. With so few kicking jobs in the league and so many more experienced and proven kickers still around, Narveson will likely have to continue trying out for teams in the hopes of eventually impressing one.