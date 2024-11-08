Failed Packers Kicker Instantly Signs With New Team After Getting Kicked to Curb
Teams around the NFL are preparing for their Week 10 matchups. The Green Bay Packers are on their bye and will use these extra days off to rest up.
While that's happening in Green Bay, former kicker Anders Carlson landed with a new team on Friday, right before the games kicked off this weekend.
NFL News: Anders Carlson Is Signing With New York Jets
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the New York Jets have released kicker Riley Patterson from the 53-man roster and signed Carlson to the practice squad.
The 26-year-old was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 5 after he joined them to be a stop gap for kicker Jake Moody. In two games with the 49ers, Carlson went 5-of-5 on his field goal attempts and 3-of-4 on his extra point attempts.
The Jets have one of the worst kicking situation in the league and Carlson has a legit chance of being the starting kicker on Sunday as New York squares off against the Arizona Cardinals.
Carlson was drafted in the sixth round by Green Bay during the 2023 NFL Draft. During his time there, he made 81% of his field goal attempts and 87% of his extra points.
Most Packer fans remember Carlson for missing a 41-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers that would have put Green Bay up seven points in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round.
He had a chance to make the roster in 2024 but was released by the Packers on Aug. 27. Although things didn't work out in Green Bay for Carlson, he may have a chance to start on Sunday if he's elevated to the 53-man roster over Spencer Shrade.
