Former Packers Kicker Cut by New Team Ahead of Week 10
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Mason Crosby played his last game for the Packers at the end of the 2022 season, the kicker situation has been a constant issue for Green Bay. After Anders Carlson potentially cost them a trip to the Super Bowl last season, the Packers tried several different options before landing on Brandon McManus. While things are going relatively better with McManus starting, you never know where things will go.
One of the kickers the Packers gave a shot to in this process was veteran Greg Joseph. He was signed in the offseason to compete for the starting job with Carlson. He wasn't particularly impressive in training camp or the preseason. While he made the initial 53-man roster, he was released immediately after to be replaced by rookie Brayden Narveson.
Since then, he was signed to the Lions practice squad before signing on with the New York Giants after Graham Gano's injury. He appeared in six games for the Giants and missed three of his 16 field goal attempts. In Week 6, he missed two field goals in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, receiving a ton of criticism from the fanbase.
Things haven't gone well for Joseph since. He was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after sustaining an abdominal injury. On Thursday, it was reported that the Giants were waiving the 30-year-old after reaching an injury settlement.
It remains to be seen whether Joseph will get another chance on an NFL roster this season but the prospects for the former Vikings player aren't looking promising.