Former Packers Draft Pick Lands Surprise NFL Gig Just Before Training Camp

Green Bay Packers fans probably spent a good chunk of their holiday weekend talking about the team’s chances for the 2025 season. But there was probably another large chunk dedicated to players that used to play for the team.

Somewhere in a cabin in northwest Wisconsin, there was a conversation on a boat about how much somebody misses Gilbert Brown or how Samkon Gado saved their fantasy team. But as ridiculous as it sounds, fans always seem interested in where their former players end up.

One former Packers draft pick has been out of the NFL for a few years but he landed a surprising new gig that will have him back in the eyes of casual football fans.

Former Packers CB Will Blackmon to Join NFL Network’s Good Morning Football

According to a report by Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann, former Packers cornerback Will Blackmon will join the cast of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. The 40-year-old confirmed the news on his X account on Monday and will be joining the show as an on-air contributor for the 2025 season.

LET’S GO! WE BACK!



I’m fired up to announce that I’ll be OFFICIALLY joining the @gmfb roster for the entire

25-26 NFL Season as an On Air contributor! pic.twitter.com/WUXb20J442 — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) July 7, 2025

Blackmon is the latest addition to NFL Network’s morning show as it’s undergone plenty of changes in the past year. But the former Packer also impressed during coverage in the NFL Draft, which helped him land his new role.

A fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2006 NFL Draft, Blackmon has plenty of experience to draw upon. He spent four years with the Packers, but he played more than 10 games just once before leaving after the 2009 season. A two-year stint with the New York Giants was limited to 11 games due to injury but he came away with a Super Bowl ring in his final season.

Blackmon was out of the NFL during the 2012 season but returned with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. It kicked off the most productive stretch of his career as he played 53 games between the Jaguars and Washington Commanders making 161 total tackles, 22 pass defenses and four interceptions before he was released by Washington in 2017.

After a brief stint in the CFL in 2018, Blackmon retired from football and jumped into the world of broadcasting with his own podcast and serving as an NFL analyst for FS1 and NFL Network. He also has founded the Blackmon Football Academy as a training program focused on developing football players at various levels and became a Master Sommelier while running wine concierge service.

By joining Good Morning Football, Blackmon has shown another way to adapt to life outside the gridiron and give Packers fans an easy answer to “Whatever happened to that guy?”

