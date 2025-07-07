Former Packers Quarterback Is Going to Sabotage New Team from the Inside

The Green Bay Packers couldn't have picked a better time to get out of the Aaron Rodgers business. Since turning things over to Jordan Love there isn't any question who the superior quarterback has been. While Love may not touch the legend of Rodgers, the past two seasons have illustrated just how wise of a choice the team made. Turning things over to a younger option while Rodgers starred in what was a reality show in New York.

It didn't take the Jets long to tire of the consistent drama and questions surrounding a star quarterback who no longer played to his legend. New York didn't hesitate to make a change and move on from Rodgers who used this opportunity to milk his time in free agency for as much attention as possible. This ended with the predictable signing that has landed the former Green Bay star with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers Parted Ways with Rodgers at the Perfect Time

Rodgers now joins a roster with its fair share of strong personalities including offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. It is hard to imagine things ending well for the Steelers based on what we've seen from the quarterback. Veterans are rarely able to turn back the clock after putting out the type of tape we saw from Rodgers in New York. Considering how allergic Rodgers is to accountability this is noteworthy for a Pittsburgh team in a hotly contested division.

The Bengals and Ravens both have superior quarterbacks and arguably better rosters. This leaves the Steelers starting the season at a clear disadvantage in a crowded AFC picture. Add in the fact that Rodgers' contrarian media style now has a weekly landing spot on ESPN, and this isn't going to end well for either side.

Perhaps the quarterback should've been a bit more thankful for the continual stability in Green Bay and less concerned about who was sitting behind him. For Packers fans who watched a similar story player out with Brett Favre when Rodgers was the backup the irony of the situation isn't lost. However, the point remains that this move is doomed to fail for an organization clearly grasping at straws.

Rodgers is no longer capable of elevating a team the way he once did for the historic franchise. The best years of his career are over dooming this signing to end in misery. A frustrating way for one of the league's best to go out.

