Former Packers Defender Announces Retirement Plans After AFC Championship
There is only one game left in the season. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to match up in Super Bowl LIX.
This past Sunday, the Eagles torched the Washington Commanders 55-23 on the NFC side. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Buffalo Bills 32-29. That loss was tough to swallow for the Bills, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improved to 4-0 against Josh Allen and the Bills in the postseason.
Former Packer Micah Hyde was on the Bills practice squad and acknowledged that he'll be officially retiring after the season.
Packers News: Micah Hyde is Going to Retire
According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Hyde told members of the media that he was officially stepping away from the game. That shouldn't come as a shocker. When re-signing with Buffalo in early December, he already said this was his last run.
The 34-year-old came into the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent 2013-2016 with the Packers, logging 227 total tackles, eight TFLs, 24 pass breakups, and eight interceptions.
In free agency, he signed with the Buffalo Bills, playing seven seasons up in Western New York. During his time there, he had 298 total tackles, 42 pass deflections, and 16 interceptions. He notched two first-team All-Pro nods and a Pro Bowl appearance (2017).
Unfortunately, he suffered a herniated disc in 2022. He underwent season-ending surgery after experiencing pain and tingling down his arms.
Hyde became a free agent after the 2023 season but didn't land anywhere.
He decided to re-sign with the Bills for one last chance at a Super Bowl but fell short. Hyde didn't suit up but was brought back for his leadership abilities. After playing 11 seasons in the league, the Ohio native has decided to walk away from the game after a very successful NFL career.
