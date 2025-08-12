Former Packers DB Signs with New Team 6 Days After Release

The Green Bay Packers are coming toward the end of training camp and the preparation for the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions will begin to ramp up. When the Packers close their doors to the public, they’ll begin to fine-tune their approach to leapfrog Dan Campbell’s squad in the standings and make their final decisions toward putting together their 53-man roster.

Some decisions have already been made and it’s given players a chance to latch on with another team for the start of the season. A defensive back who began camp with the Packers found his second opportunity and it came just six days after Green Bay gave him his walking papers.

We've signed DB Gregory Junior and designated DE Matt Henningsen as waived/injured.



📰 » https://t.co/kFbQd0K1Qb pic.twitter.com/2cCKSpISVF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 10, 2025

Broncos Sign Former Packers DB Gregory Junior After Training Camp Release

The Denver Broncos announced over the weekend that they have signed former Packers defensive back Gregory Junior. The move was made in conjunction with the decision to waive defensive end and former Wisconsin standout Matt Henningsen with an injury settlement and gives the 26-year-old another opportunity to make an active roster.

Junior was a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Ouachita Baptist University in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons on the Jaguars roster, totaling 17 tackles and an interception in 10 games, but he hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2023.

After spending last season on the practice squad for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, Junior signed with the Packers last May. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it to the Packers’ preseason game against the New York Jets as the Packers chose to re-sign fellow cornerback Corey Ballentine and release Junior on Aug. 4.

The Packers' cornerback room is dealing with a knee injury to Nate Hobbs, but looks in solid shape heading into the next season. Keisean Nixon and Javon Bullard are locked into starting roles and Bo Melton has been one of training camp’s biggest winners after converting from wide receiver this offseason.

With Carrington Valentine and 2024 seventh-round pick Kalen King in the fold, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Junior, who will look to crack the roster in Denver. The Broncos have a similar situation with Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron in starting roles, but they have some questions behind them with Damarri Mathis, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ja’Quan McMillian vying for a roster spot.

Junior hasn’t made an active roster since 2023, so he could be brought in as a camp body similar to what his role with the Packers was before his release. Though it’s the typical shuffle that happens this time of year as teams get ready for the regular season.

