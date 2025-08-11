Former Packers QB Gets Shown the Door by New Team After 1st Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the lucky few franchises in the NFL to have hit on their QB picks at the top of the draft over the last few decades. Brett Favre laid the groundwork for Aaron Rodgers, who has now been supplanted by Jordan Love, providing the franchise with continuity at the most important position on the field.

As great as that is for the front office, it hasn't been as fruitful for the quarterbacks behind those long-term starters. Another example of this came on Monday, as a player who started his career in Green Bay before moving on to find opportunities elsewhere was released by the team he signed with this past offseason.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, veteran QB Tim Boyle has been released by the Tennessee Titans along with fellow veteran Trevor Siemian, whom Packers fans likely remember from his time with the Chicago Bears.

#Titans have signed QB Trevor Siemian and released QB Tim Boyle. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 11, 2025

Ex-Packers QB Tim Boyle Released by Titans After 1st Preseason Game

Following the decision from Will Levis to have season-ending surgery right before training camp opened, the door opened slightly for Boyle to win a job serving as a backup to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward.

Unfortunately for Boyle, that dream only lasted a handful of weeks as his tenure with the Tennessee Titans has come to an end after just one preseason appearance. His performance in Tennessee's blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly did him no favors, as Boyle threw half as many interceptions as completed passes in his 13 attempts.

To put it bluntly, a player trying to win a job at the quarterback position has no one to blame for being released but themselves if they are as ineffective as Boyle was this past weekend. The seven-year veteran completed 4/13 attempts for 24 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked once for a 10-yard loss.

Bad performances are not surprising when it comes to late-game preseason appearances. For a quarterback to register a rating of 0.6 is grounds to be fired, though, no matter who you are, when competing for a job at training camp. That is the reality Boyle must accept after today's news.

