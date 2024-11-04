Former Packers Coach Fired for Second Time This Year on Monday
By Cem Yolbulan
As we enter the second half of the NFL season, the teams that had disappointing first halves are desperately making changes to their personnel and the coaching staff to salvage their season. There are nine teams in the league with only two wins, signaling big changes as we approach the trade deadline.
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams. Sitting at 2-7 after five straight losses, the Raiders moved on from three coaches on Sunday night, including former Packers assistant Luke Getsy. The 40-year-old coach was hired as the offensive coordinator in the 2024 offseason but only lasted half a season as their season spiraled out of control.
NFL News: Raiders Fire OC Luke Getsy
Along with Getsy, the Raiders also parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. Both assistants were also in their first year in Las Vegas.
Considering how disappointing the Raiders offense has been this season, this doesn't come as a big surprise. Las Vegas is near the bottom in all offensive metrics. They have a league-worst 19 turnovers to only 16 touchdowns. They average 4.6 yards per play, the third-worst mark in the entire league. The offense consistently got bogged down after the first quarter, struggling to put up points on the board.
Getsy worked in Green Bay between 2014 and 2017 before returning in 2019 to become the quarterbacks coach under HC Matt LaFleur. He left after three seasons to become the offensive coordinator in Chicago under Matt Eberflus. He failed to get the offense to the desired level, finishing as the 28th and 20th-best offenses in the league in consecutive seasons before getting fired.
What's next for Getsy remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine another team giving him a chance as an offensive coordinator any time soon.