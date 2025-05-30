Former Packers Captain Just Hinted at a Potential Green Bay Return

Former Green Bay Packers tight end and accomplished veteran Marcedes Lewis isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Packer appeared on Kay Adams' podcast to discuss a myriad of topics, including his own future. When presented with the idea of a reunion with the Packers, Lewis mentioned he had already FaceTimed head coach Matt LaFleur, talking about the possibility. It makes sense to bring in a veteran to help a young roster.

However, LaFleur also told Lewis it was out of his hands, leaving a possible reunion in question. It will help that Lewis noted, "I feel like it ended a little too soon," speaking of leaving the Packers. The veteran pass catcher made it clear he was willing to make a return to the franchise, even with the organization's recent youth focus.

The only question here is how serious the Packers feel about bringing back the veteran at this stage of his career. You're not signing Lewis to be the pass-catching threat the veteran once was. Any potential reunion is done with the understanding that the aging veteran is a depth and a leader in the locker room.

You make the move, not expecting Lewis to play a huge role on the field, but almost putting the veteran into a player/coach role. Considering how the Green Bay season ended in 2024, the additional leadership couldn't hurt. It isn't as if you're going to break the bank signing the tight-end to a one-year deal. If things do not work out as expected, it is a move the team can easily pivot away from.

With this in mind, Lewis should be handed the chance to end his career in a Green Bay uniform. It is the type of veteran addition this team has lacked and gives quarterback Jordan Love an occasional security blanket. A great move for a team that is in the middle of a relatively quiet offseason. While signing Lewis isn't going ot demand many headlines, it does make your team unquestionably better.

