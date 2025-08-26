Former Packer Agrees to Terminate Contract with New Team After Mishap

Roster cutdown day in the NFL always brings its fair share of drama, and the Green Bay Packers are hard at work putting the finishing touches on what should be a playoff roster once again. Rookies have impressed this summer, and the foundation is set to be competitive in the NFC North.

That said, Green Bay fans have seen numerous players come and go, and it's always smart to look around to see what other teams are doing as well, especially ones in your conference.

It's not always good news, and one former Packer just saw his contract terminated by his new team on Monday.

The 49ers terminated their contract with veteran OL Andre Dillard with an injury settlement. He was originally placed on injured reserve on Aug. 14. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 25, 2025

Former Packers OL Andre Dillard's Contract with 49ers Gets Terminated

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the San Francisco 49ers terminated their contract with veteran offensive lineman Andre Dillard with an injury settlement. He was originally placed on injured reserve on Aug. 14 and now will focus on rehab in hopes of catching on with a team in the future.

Originally a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL draft, Dillard appeared in 10 games for Green Bay last year. He ranked 35th out of 140 qualified tackles at Pro Football Focus, suggesting he still has some juice left in the tank if he can get healthy. He started 10 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and was expected to push for a starting job in San Francisco, though obviously, the injury derailed things.

The Packers' projected offensive line is now Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, and Sean Rhyan, though 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan could earn snaps as well. Dillard no longer fits into the plans, and considering the draft capital Green Bay has spent in recent years, it makes sense to focus instead on the youth.

Still only 29 years old, Dillard will miss the entire regular season after undergoing ankle surgery. Linemen often play deep into their 30s, so this is far from a career-ending situation. It's obviously not good, but Dillard should expect to sign with a team for 2026, provided his recovery goes well.

For the 49ers, it represents a loss but not a significant one, thanks to the presence of Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz. They are thinner now, and every depth piece matters once injuries start piling up. Even though it was expected, San Francisco is a bit weaker today than they were at the start of the month.

