Packers Rookie Looks Like a Massive Steal After Preseason

The Green Bay Packers are just ahead of roster cutdown day on Tuesday, which will be a key 24 hours for general manager Brian Gutekunst to determine who will be on the final 53-man group and who will be let go.

Given that Green Bay is, at worst, the third team in the NFC North, Gutekunst must nail these choices. He has to ensure that there are enough dart throws to potentially overcome the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

When you consider that, every draft pick truly matters. Of the Packers' rookies, there's one wideout who already looks like a bona fide steal.

#Packers rookie WR Savion Williams. His athletic build jumps off the page. pic.twitter.com/YSgNLwgoR0 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) June 3, 2025

Packers Rookie WR Savion Williams Already Proving to Be a Steal for Green Bay

Third-round selection Savion Williams at wideout could pose a big problem early on in his career, and training camp proved just as much. He stole the show early and could demand first-team snaps as soon as Week 1 against the Lions, of all teams.

Williams was a star at TCU, with three straight seasons compiling four TDs or more. When you look at Green Bay's depth chart, the selection makes even more sense. First-round pick Matthew Golden obviously has a stranglehold on a starting gig, then guys like Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and the injured Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks create bigger questions.

6'4 222



With this type of lateral quickness is not normal.



Savion is a violent and sudden mover - rarely brought down on first contact.



My goodness if they can teach him how to play the position... pic.twitter.com/yyZlEHQPQ5 — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) April 26, 2025

If Williams can step in immediately, that changes the entire calculus for the Packers. Quarterback Jordan Love needs guys to throw to, and Williams could support Golden as an excellent first option should things work as the organization thinks they will.

When it happened, Williams looked like a reach. At this point, however, it appears to have been a shrewd move. Head coach Matt LaFleur can bring the best out of the wideout, and Love certainly needs someone of his talent.

At this point, someone like Williams was a critical addition. He could be a starter alongside Golden, which changes the thought process for LaFleur offensively. Whether or not he works out, it appears that selecting Williams in the third round was a wise decision.

Now, the only question is whether or not he can live up to the promise. Despite having limited collegiate production, Williams is talented and could be a fixture of this offense for years to come.

