Former Packer Returning to NFC North in Major Trade on Deadline Day
The Green Bay Packers head into their bye week with a sour taste in their mouth. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions beat the Packers 24-14, snapping their four-game win streak.
They'll have the next couple of days to rest up. While they are doing that, the Detroit Lions are making moves to improve their roster. The trade deadline is on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CST, and the Lions landed a former Packer on Tuesday morning.
NFL News: Za’Darius Smith Has Been Traded to the Detroit Lions
According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns traded EDGE Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Lions for 2025 fifth and sixth-round picks.
The Lions have been searching for an EDGE after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. They needed some juice, and getting Smith drastically boosted their pass rush.
The 32-year-old played with the Packers from 2019-21 and was an effective difference-maker during his time there. Smith had recorded 108 total tackles and 26 sacks with Green Bay.
It's never easy to see a division rival improve, especially when they land a former player from your organization.
This is just more salt in the wound for Green Bay fans. They lost to Detroit in Week 9 and two days later they continued to get better. The Packers and Lions are set to match up in Week 14 at Ford Field and now this contest will have an extra added layer of juice.
Which will certainly be a storyline heading into that affair.
More Packers news and rumors: