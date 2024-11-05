Matt LaFleur Calls Out Jordan Love for Costly Week 9 Play vs. Lions
By Joe Summers
The Packers dropped a disappointing game to the Lions in Week 9 and rising star QB Jordan Love wasn't at his best. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters after the loss and seemingly called out Love for one poor throw that resulted in the pick-six.
With Green Bay trying to score ahead of halftime to tie the game, Love badly misread a dump-off and softly threw the ball into the hands of Kirby Joseph, who gave Detroit a 17-3 lead at the break.
Love threw for 273 yards but has now thrown at least one interception in every game, totaling 10. If the Packers are going to improve on last year's impressive playoff run, he has to start protecting the ball better.
Matt LaFleur Calls Out Jordan Love for Pick-Six vs. Lions
"I do think that's one of his strengths, is his ability to make plays off schedule, and not wanting to give up on a play," LaFleur said. "And I admire that. But you do have to know the situation."
He's right. Love did the one thing he couldn't afford if the Packers were going to have a chance to beat their division rivals. Now, the Lions have two fewer losses and a lead in the head-to-head tiebreaker.
With the Vikings and Bears looking formidable as well, it was a costly loss. Green Bay has an opportunity to right the ship in Week 11 against the Bears after a bye next week. LaFleur will certainly emphasize ball security to Love during the extra practice time. Hopefully the lessons stick.
Love is exceptional at turning nothing into something, but sometimes it's best to just live to fight another play. The Packers are still firmly in control of a playoff spot, yet they aren't close to playing their best yet.
If Love can start making better decisions with the football, look out.
More Green Bay Packers News: