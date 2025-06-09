Former Packer Picked His New Team's Pockets This Offseason

It is difficult to find any clear information concerning Green Bay Packers contracts after the release of Jaire Alexander. The roster is still built around a promising young core and the hope that Jordan Love will take the next step in becoming a superstar. With this in mind, the franchise has long turned the page from the drama that plagued the end of Aaron Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay. Gone are the concerns about the results of a darkness retreat or unwanted offseason headlines. After failing to make the playoffs in his final season, the veteran quarterback spent a frustrating two years in New York before signing with Pittsburgh in the 2025 offseason.

Rodgers waiting until the last possible moment to sign with his new team, demanding all headlines, is appropriate. The Steelers have their new quarterback after a frustrating 2024 season, with an aging Russell Wilson ending in failure. Now, the team has signed up for an even older quarterback at a higher rate, spending $13 million on the former Packer and Jet quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers Should Retire and Stop Ruining His Impressive Packers Legacy

Before pointing out the obvious issues with Pittsburgh's signing, it is important to remember the legend Rodgers has been. While the quarterback appears content only to make headlines for all the wrong reasons these days, he will forever have a place in franchise history. There is a case to be made, Rodgers is one of, if not the most talented thrower of the football the league has ever seen. His statistical accomplishments and Super Bowl win in Green Bay cement his place as a legend.

However, this isn't a sport enamored with the past, willing to overlook the present moment. Rodgers isn't that player anymore, and he has spent the last three years showing this to anyone paying attention. The quarterback's time ended in Green Bay after tossing an interception to a young Detroit team whose only motivation to play the game was to keep the Packers at home on the couch. They did just that with the game's biggest moment, highlighting the fact that the veteran quarterback had taken a step back.

Still salty about the Packers' selection of Jordan Love, Rodgers departed and joined the New York Jets. Things went awry with a season-ending injury in the first game, and the quarterback would continue to be an unwanted distraction as his team floundered. Bringing us to the 2024 season, where Rodgers would remain healthy and lead the Jets to a 5-12 record. This all while having weekly media appearances and bringing hand-selected costars to the franchise.

Pittsburgh, having watched all of this play out and just parting ways with the fiery George Pickens, decided to wait all offseason for the right to overpay an aging quarterback. The issue here is one man's legend that has broken all football brains into believing the impossible is normal.

Tom Brady was 43 when he won his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs. This was two years from his retirement, with the quarterback continuing to look like an elite starting option. However, this is the clear outlier of a player who made his career by defying Father Time. It isn't a path quarterbacks take; it wasn't the way Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, or any other recent elite quarterback has exited the league.

Pittsburgh is throwing away $13 million on the hope that Rodgers will defy what his performance has been screaming each of the last three seasons. Why the franchise is so willingly buying into this remains confounding. There isn't anything in the quarterback's 2024 season or in league history that suggests this will end any differently than things just did in New York.

Already, Rodgers has taken the time to throw new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn under the bus for taking the time for a personal meeting to tell the quarterback the franchise was moving on. The Steelers didn't guarantee the franchise the playoff relevance Rodgers once promised, but have earned a front row seat to a roller coaster ride that will only end in disappointment.

