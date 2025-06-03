Former Packer Now a Top FA Target After Surprise Retirement

The additions around the league have slowed down tremendously. Free agency opened in March, and the NFL draft was in April.

Regardless, teams are still looking to make some veteran additions at this point in the offseason. There are some former Packers still on the market, and one of them may have a chance to latch on elsewhere after a sudden retirement.

On Monday, CB Ronald Darby let the Houston Texans know he plans to retire.

Texans Have Hole at CB After Ronald Darby Retirement

With Darby no longer in the fold for Houston, ex-Packer Rasul Douglas could be someone who steps in for them.

In his eight-year career, Douglas has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills. From 2021-2023 with the Packers, he had 174 total tackles, seven TFLs, 32 pass breakups, and 10 interceptions.

Even though that's a couple of seasons ago, he was still solid with Buffalo's secondary. Houston has Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter as their starting duo at CB. They have guys like Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, D'Angelo Ross, and Myles Bryant as some depth options, but adding a player like Douglas would be a wise decision.

He's still 29 years old and played in multiple different defensive schemes over the course of his career. At this point in the offseason, Douglas likely isn't looking for a big deal, and the Texans have $11 million in cap space to bring in the West Virginia product.

Darby stepping away in June gives the Texans enough time to find a veteran replacement on the market, and Douglas could be their best bet.

He has 80 career starts under his belt and could step in to compete for a starting role. Whether or not the Texans look at Douglas as a reasonable replacement remains to be seen, but the former Packer may be the best option available.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: