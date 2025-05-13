Former Packer Gets Deal From Lions After Successful Tryout

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room was pretty much set in stone before their rookie minicamp took place on May 2 and 3. With first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams being roster locks and multiple veterans on their roster, it was a tall task for any undrafted or other camp invite at wide receiver to stand out. That's why Tulu Griffin, a receiver Green Bay signed to a futures contract at the end of last season, was released two days after minicamp on May 5.

That said, a former Packers wide receiver who worked his way from the practice squad to Green Bay's active roster has found their way onto a division rival's 90-man roster. On Monday, the Detroit Lions signed former Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor, according to Aaron Wilson. Though Taylor didn't make a significant impact in Green Bay, he saw the field quite a lot for a player who started off on the practice squad.

#Lions sign Luke Deal, Malik Taylor, Raequan Williams, waived Caden Prieskorn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2025

Former Packers Wide Receiver Malik Taylor Signs with the Detroit Lions

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Taylor signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he didn't even make it to the end of the preseason in Tampa as he was cut on May 14. Luckily, Green Bay saw potential in Taylor and brought him in on June 19, 2019.

The Ferris State product ended up making the Packers' practice squad as a rookie, but never cracked the 53-man roster. He earned that honor during his second season. In 2020, Taylor recorded five catches on six targets for 66 yards and one touchdown in 15 games. The next season, he recorded two catches on three targets for 14 yards in ten games.

Despite Taylor only seeing 17% of the offensive snaps in 2020 and 5% of the offensive snaps in 2021, he was productive when targeted. Still, he was waived due to an injury heading into the 2022 season.

Now, with the Lions, he has a long journey if he wants to even make the practice squad. If Taylor somehow makes the Lions roster and sees the field, Packers fans are sure to root against him.

