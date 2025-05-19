Former Packer Backstabs GB With Lions Comments

The NFL offseason is the time when teams look to find upgrades before the battle starts in the fall. The NFC North is one of the best divisions in the league, as it saw the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings make the playoffs in 2024.

The Lions won the division, but Packers fans feel like they aren't far behind. While that is the feeling inside the building, not everyone feels that same sentiment, and former Packers great Clay Matthews isn't backing his ex-team in 2025.

During an appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Matthews said, "I think Detroit [will win]", when asked which team would win the division.

Clay Matthews Picks Lions to Win NFC North in 2025

This isn't something that will make Packers fans thrilled, considering Matthews was a fan favorite during his 10-year career.

The Lions have seen one of the best turnarounds in the league and are expected to be top Super Bowl contenders in 2025. Over the past three seasons, Detroit has had Green Bay's number. The Lions have defeated the Packers in six of the last seven outings.

The recent history may be playing a factor in Matthews' statement, especially since four of those losses have been by one possession.

The Packers have built a talented roster that has a ton of young players, and they are ready to take that next step. Granted, we have to see what happens on the field, but the Packers weren't given the benefit of the doubt by a former star.

Matthews played in 143 games for Green Bay, posting 482 total tackles and 121 TFLs while holding the team record in sacks (83.5). He's also a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

His answer here could be just giving an honest answer, but that doesn't mean it will be appreciated by the fanbase.

An answer in May about the season doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Regardless, if the Packers in fact win the division, this is something the fans will bring up and troll Matthews for this comment.

