Former NFL QB Declares Interest in Packers' Open Coaching Job
An era ended in Green Bay on Tuesday when head coach Matt LaFleur announced that quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is retiring. The 71-year-old QB guru spent 14 total seasons with the Packers since 2006, which includes working with talented signal-callers like Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre.
As Clements enjoys retirement, the Packers must now find a new QB coach this offseason. Although there are likely several names that LaFleur is open to working with, one potential candidate has already expressed interest in the opening.
Packers Rumors: Dan Orlovsky Interested in Green Bay QB Coach Job
On Tuesday, X user Troy Padasak tagged former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky about the Packers needing a new QB coach. It only took the former UConn passer less than 20 minutes to reveal his interest in the opening.
"(It) would be an honor," Orlovsky replied to Padasak.
Orlovsky has never held an NFL coaching job before, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good fit for the Packers' QB room.
After all, the 41-year-old analyst spent 12 years in the league. Although the majority of that time was spent in a backup role, Orlovsky's post-retirement work has proven that he collected a wealth of knowledge spending time with five different organizations throughout his career.
There's also the fact that LaFleur is more than familiar with Orlovsky. LaFleur coached the latter as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2009 before they reunited when Orlovsky joined the LA Rams in 2017 — LaFleur's lone season as the franchise's offensive coordinator.
Additionally, Orlovsky expressed interest in joining LaFleur's staff during an ESPN radio appearance back in June 2023.
"I’ve had conversations with Matt about it, of going out there. There’s been conversations this offseason," Orlovsky said. "It’ll always be something that I’ve been interested in."
If hired, Orlovsky would be the second ex-Rams QB to join LaFleur's staff. Offensive assistant Sean Mannion also played under LaFleur in 2017, furthering the possibility of Orlovsky being the next name to join the mix.
After a disappointing playoff performance, getting QB Jordan Love back on track is crucial if the Packers want to make a Super Bowl run next season. If LaFleur believes that Orlovsky is the right man for the job, the Packers must offer the latter a coaching contract sooner rather than later.