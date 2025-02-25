Former Buck's Problematic Past Lands Him in Legal Trouble

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to finish the second half of the season strong and head into the postseason in April with momentum.

They have made some changes to their roster this offseason, parting ways with some guys from last year's team. One of those guys who isn't on the team is Patrick Beverley. He wasn't brought back as a free agent but one of his actions from last postseason has him in hot water.

In an article written by Joe Schroeder of FOX59, it has been reported that two Indiana Pacers fans have filed a lawsuit against Beverley after he tossed a basketball into the stands during a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday in Marion County Superior Court. In the claim, it states the fans suffered medical expenses, mental anguish, humiliation, and lost wages due to the clash.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

The NBA gave Beverley a four-game suspension for that incident but he hasn't served it yet since he left the NBA in the offseason to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The league said they issued the suspension because the throw was "forceful" and "inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability." He wasn't fined for the situation, but that doesn't mean that the situation is done with.

Following this situation, Beverley spoke about the incident on his podcast.

"It's an unfortunate situation that should have never happened. What I did was bad and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better. Regardless of what was said ... it was more than, 'Cancun on three," Let's just say it was more than that. I've been called a lot of stuff in this league, I haven't been called that one. Still inexcusable, it doesn't matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better." Patrick Beverley

Despite Beverley acknowledging that he was wrong in that situation, it seems that this situation is far from over.

More Milwaukee Bucks News and Rumors: