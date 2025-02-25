Kyle Kuzma Admits Harsh Truth After Settling in With Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Kyle Kuzma in a Feb. 7 trade with the Washington Wizards, hoping he would be a missing piece to their lineup. Serving in a starting role, Kuzma has averaged 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in seven games since coming to Milwaukee and is focused on helping the Bucks make a run in the playoffs after losing in the first round each of the past two seasons.

Although Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the mend from injuries, it will be Kuzma that will play an important role down the stretch. While things are going well with a 5-2 record since the trade, Kuzma has still had to make some adjustments and admitted a harsh truth to his situation this week.

Kyle Kuzma Admits Bucks’ Four-Game Winning Streak Is A Culture Shock

Kuzma took to his Instagram account to discuss one of the changes he’s made since coming to Milwaukee. Fortunately for Bucks fans, it had nothing to do with his minutes or role on the team but instead, he was having trouble processing Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

“Ion remember last time I had a 4 game streak,” Kuzma wrote with four crying emojis and four prayer emojis.

As I was saying, seems like @kylekuzma is enjoying getting the chance to play winning basketball.



From his IG: https://t.co/FOl42AUsEL pic.twitter.com/VQTIWaNZoc — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 24, 2025

Coming over from the Washington Wizards, Kuzma’s post makes a lot of sense. Washington owns the worst record in the NBA at 10-47 and their last four-game winning streak came when they won six straight games from Jan. 18 to Jan. 30, 2023.

It was also just the fifth time he’s experienced a winning streak of four or more games since he was traded to the Wizards as part of a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

The winning streak makes coming to Milwaukee a little different but so does the Bucks success on the court. The Athletic’s Eric Nehm noted that Kuzma had a strong reaction to his rebound and assist to AJ Green, which sent the crowd at Fiserv Forum into a frenzy late in the Bucks’ 120-113 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

“It just makes you feel alive,” Kuzma said. “...It was a simple play, but everybody went crazy. And that’s what it’s all about.”

On pace to make the playoffs for the first time since his final year with the Lakers, Kuzma and the rest of the Bucks’ recent acquisitions feel rejuvenated and ready to help Milwaukee make a run of their own this spring.

More Milwaukee Bucks News & Rumors: