Former Buck Going Back Overseas to Replace Big Name on Top Team

The NBA All-Star festivities are officially over and it's time for the 2024-25 regular season to resume on Wednesday.

Just like most of the league, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking at ways to improve the odds of making a deep playoff run as the action resumes. Potential championship contenders have been looking at the free-agent market to add some last-minute help before the postseason and another name that just became available is former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley spent the first half of the season playing with Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv but was released from his contract earlier this month, setting up a potential NBA return.

Having said that, any potential comeback has been put on hold for now.

Bucks News: Patrick Beverley to Join Real Madrid

On Wednesday, Encestando's Javier Maestro reported (h/tHoopsHype) that Liga ACB's Real Madrid is poised to sign Beverley for the remainder of the season. The potential signing comes after Real Madrid recently released Dennis Smith Jr., whom NBA insider Chris Haynes recently said is trying to make a North American comeback.

Real Madrid is currently occupying 11th place in the EuroLeague, putting them just outside of a play-in tournament spot. It sounds like the club is hoping that Beverley's veteran presence could be a catalyst to help build momentum down the stretch.

Beverley, 31, hasn't played in the NBA since he suited up for the Bucks after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers before the trade deadline. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26 regular-season games before averaging 8.2 points, 5.5 assists, and .410/.364/.867 splits in six playoff appearances.

The former Arkansas Razorback's Bucks tenure ended on a low note, unfortunately. After throwing a ball at fans and disrespecting an official during the playoff elimination loss to the Indiana Pacers, the NBA suspended Beverley for four games, resulting in his taking his career overseas.

Joining Tel Aviv paid off for Beverley as he averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 40.5% from distance across nine IBSL appearances. It remains to be seen if he can experience similar success with Real Madrid, especially given that he'll have to get used to his new teammates.

The good news for Beverley is that Real Madrid does boast a familiar face — former three-time All-Defense center Serge Ibaka. The veteran duo were both playing for the LA Clippers when the franchise reached the 2020-21 Western Conference Finals, falling to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

For now, Bucks fans wish Beverley nothing but the best of luck with his new team, leaving time to tell if he attempts another NBA comeback this summer.

More Milwaukee Bucks News & Rumors: