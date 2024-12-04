Forgotten Packer Suddenly Making NFL Comeback Attempt in Week 14
By Cem Yolbulan
While the Green Bay Packers are preparing for their crucial Thursday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions, teams around the NFL continue to make roster moves for the final stretch of the season. Teams out of the playoff race will bring in players to evaluate while playoff hopeful teams will look to finalize their postseason rosters. As a result, we will see a lot of familiar faces finding new homes in the upcoming weeks.
In fact, a forgotten Packer just signed with his new team. Tight end Dominique Dafney, who spent his most productive years as a pro in Green Bay, just signed with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Dafney will be on the practice squad to start with the hopes of getting a chance of getting elevated before the end of the season.
NFL News: Dominique Dafney Signs With the Panthers
After going undrafted in 2020, the former Indiana State standout signed with the Packers practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster on a few occasions. His most notable moment as a rookie came during a Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears when he caught his first NFL touchdown pass.
Dafney re-signed in Green Bay for another season, finishing the 2021 season with two catches for 34 yards in ten games. He had short stints with various teams since then, including the Colts and the Broncos, but failed to establish his NFL career. He was last heard from when the Buccaneers waived him before the 2023 season. He then tried his luck with the Memphis Showboats in the UFL last season and is now making his return to the NFL.