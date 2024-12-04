3 Reasons the Packers Will Defeat the Lions in Week 14 Rematch
The Green Bay Packers will look to avenge a loss to the Detroit Lions when they head to Ford Field to take on the NFC North division leaders in a Week 14 rematch.
At 9-3, the Packers have already matched their win total from last season, while the 11-1 Lions are aiming to secure the NFC's top seed and a coveted first-round bye.
This game is more than just a rivalry—it's a pivotal clash with playoff implications for both teams. The Packers are looking to close the gap in the division, while the Lions aim to solidify their dominance.
Here are three reasons why Green Bay will come out on top in Detroit for the second straight season.
Reason 1: Packers Start Fast
The Lions have been a juggernaut when playing from ahead, using their early leads to unleash a balanced offensive attack that keeps defenses guessing. With a dynamic running game led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and a passing game captained by Jared Goff, Detroit can dictate terms once they seize control.
That’s precisely why the Packers need to flip the script early. During their current three-game win streak, Green Bay has outscored opponents 31-3 in the first quarter. This fast start has allowed them to set the tempo, forcing opponents to abandon their game plans and play catch-up.
Against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving, the Packers' opening drive set the tone, with Jordan Love orchestrating a methodical march down the field to put points on the board. That’s the blueprint for success against Detroit. The Packers need to strike first and force the Lions out of their comfort zone, where they’ve struggled to execute as cleanly when trailing.