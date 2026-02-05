Falcons Suddenly on Clear Path to Taking Malik Willis from Packers

It seems the Green Bay Packers have a clear team to worry about with Malik Willis and his impending free agency.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons leadership spoke with the media, and NBC Sports' Josh Alper reported team president Matt Ryan made it clear the franchise wasn't going to name Michael Penix Jr. the starting quarterback, suggesting no decision on the direction the Falcons might go at QB had been made. New GM Ian Cunningham doubled down on this stance, stating that Atlanta would be a “completely different team” in the future. This suggests drastic changes and moves that could include Willis.

The Packers have done too great a job at developing the quarterback and turning him into a clear starting option in the offseason. Atlanta lacks its own first-round selection after sending their 2026 selection to the Los Angeles Rams in a draft-day trade. With this in mind, if the Falcons are going to add a viable starter, it is likely going to be in free agency. Willis appears to be the most interesting starting option and already has some familiarity with the organization.

Willis is a Georgia native and had ties to the franchise ahead of the draft. While the Falcons eventually chose to go in a different direction, the past interest and ties to Georgia make it a clear landing spot and lessen the likelihood of a potential return to Green Bay. Objectively, it is a great opportunity for Willis to take full advantage of his rebuilt stock.

Packers Backup Malik Willis Appears to Have Found Perfect Potential Offseason Landing Spot

Willis would have the advantage of working with Drake London and Bijan Robinson on the Falcons, offering an elite pairing of playmakers. If it was ever going to work out for the signal caller as a starting option, Atlanta seems like the best potential landing spot. With that said, there is an obvious selfish want to see Green Bay find a way to convince the backup to return.

Over the last two seasons, Love has missed two games, and having Willis on the bench felt incredibly reassuring. It gave Packer fans hope that they still had a chance to pull off a win even without their starting quarterback in the lineup. Still, fans can't help but be excited that Willis has a chance to land his own starting role.

The Falcons appear likely to cut veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and could roll into the 2026 season with Willis and Penix competing for the starting role. It is an increasing likelihood and points to just how incredible a job the Packers have done rebuilding the value of a draft pick that was considered a clear bust.

