Failed Packers WR Lands Tryout After Bears Cut Him Loose

With Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on the horizon, teams around the league are returning to practice as they prepare to hit the field later this week.

While teams are working on installing their game plans for Week 1, they are also using this time to bring in guys for workouts to see if they are worth signing to the practice squad now or in a couple of weeks.

The Green Bay Packers haven’t brought in anyone to work out to start the week, but one of their former draft picks is garnering some interest from an AFC West squad.

On Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that former Packers wide receiver Samori Toure was among several players who worked out for the Denver Broncos. The veteran wide receiver wasn’t the only player with Green Bay ties at the workout, as Tyrion Davis-Price and Messiah Swinson also tried out for Denver.

#Broncos worked out Tyrion Davis-Price, Bryson Green, Messiah Swinson, Thayer Thomas, Samori Toure, Cole Turner, Deuce Vaughn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 2, 2025

Before getting this workout from Denver, the 27-year-old Toure was most recently with the Chicago Bears for training camp and preseason.

Toure played well in the preseason, as he had five receptions (seven targets) for 72 yards. But it wasn’t good enough to keep him in the Windy City, as the Bears released the ex-Packer two days before the roster cutdown deadline last week.

The 27-year-old wide receiver initially joined the Bears’ practice squad late last summer after Green Bay released him. It wasn’t a surprise to see Green Bay part ways with Toure, especially with the depth they had at wide receiver.

The 6-foot-1 wideout never appeared in any games with the Bears last season, but he made a good enough impression to earn a futures deal in January.

Toure hasn’t played much to start his NFL career, logging 22 career games over two years. As a rookie with the Packers in 2022, he had five receptions (10 targets) for 82 yards and a TD in 11 games.

In his second year with the club, Toure played in 11 games again. He had eight receptions (18 targets) for 78 yards, but ended the year on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

The former Packer has yet to find his footing in the NFL, but all it takes is for that one team to give him an opportunity. As a seventh-round pick, the deck was already stacked against him. However, if Toure can get on a team’s practice squad, it will put him one step closer to joining the 53-man roster.

