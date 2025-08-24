Former Packers WR Gets Shown the Door by NFC North Rival

With the 2025 NFL preseason in the books, teams across the league will begin the arduous task of cutting down their rosters from 90 to 53 players over the next few days.

The Green Bay Packers will be one of those teams as they try to find the best 53 players before Week 1. Nonetheless, it won’t be easy for head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of his coaching staff, as Green Bay had a lot of good competition at various positions, including wide receiver.

The Packers will hope that a couple of those WRs will return to the practice squad, but it's not a guarantee. Meanwhile, one ex-Packers pass catcher was just given his unemployment papers on Sunday by this NFC North rival.

Bears are releasing former Packers WR Samori Toure. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Ex-Packers WR Samori Toure Gets Sent Packing by Chicago Bears on Sunday

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears released former Packers wide receiver Samori Toure on Sunday.

Toure was trying to make the 53-man roster this summer after Chicago signed him to a futures deal in January. The 27-year-old wide receiver joined the Bears’ practice last summer after he fell short of making the Packers’ 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound wide receiver didn’t appear in any games with the Bears, but he must have shown something last season to Chicago GM Ryan Poles to stick around and compete for a job with the new coaching staff.

The ex-Packers wide receiver actually performed well in the preseason this summer, recording five receptions (seven targets) for 72 yards. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to Toure end up on someone’s practice squad in the coming days.

As previously mentioned, Toure began his playing career with the Packers, who took him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Toure appeared in 11 games as a rookie and started in two.

Toure didn’t get many snaps as a rookie, but still managed to have five receptions (10 targets) for 82 yards and a touchdown. Then in his second year, the former Day 3 pick suited up in 11 games again.

However, this time he had eight receptions (18 targets) for 78 yards. Toure had his second year end in January as he was placed on IR with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 17.

That being said, it will be interesting to see if the ex-Packers draft pick returns to Chicago on the practice squad or takes his talents elsewhere. We’ll likely see many former Green Bay players look for new opportunities in the coming days.

