Failed Packers Kicker Calls it Quits on NFL With New Contract

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Brayden Narveson has landed a new opportunity ahead of the 2025 season, but it won’t be in the NFL.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old kicker was signed by the Edmonton Elks in the CFL. Narveson will be getting another chance to continue his football career after a rookie season in the NFL.

Narverson was claimed off waivers by the Packers last summer at the end of preseason after getting by the Tennessee Titans. He immediately became Green Bay’s starting kicker for Week 1 as the Packers weren’t satisfied with the performances of Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph in the preseason.

In six games with the Packers, Narveson made 70.6 (12-of-17) percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points. The young kicker struggled making field goals from 40-plus yards, going 5-for-10, which wasn’t good enough for head coach Matt LaFleur.

Not to mention, Narveson missed at least one field goal in four games and had a game against the Minnesota Vikings where he went 0-for-2. The Packers coincidentally lost that to Minnesota, 31-29.

The Packers ultimately cut ties with Narveson in mid-October and immediately replaced him with veteran Brandon McManus, which paid huge dividends for Green Bay.

As for Narveson, he eventually made his way back to the Titans, who signed him to the taxi squad on Dec. 10.

The former Packers kicker was promoted to the active roster 11 days later, where he started in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. He missed his lone attempt from 50-plus yards, but made two extra points. After that game, the Titans waived Narveson for the second time in as many months.

Even though he had a rocky rookie season in the NFL, Narveson has a chance to rebuild his stock with the Elks in the CFL. The former Packer joined the Elks at the right time, as they have one more preseason game on Friday before the CFL regular season begins during the first week of June.

