Failed Packers Experiment Moves on to Another Team After GB Exit

After a disappointing showing with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, former Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara has surprisingly found another opportunity. According to Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap, Deguara has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Josiah Deguara Lands With Arizona Cardinals

The 28-year-old Deguara signed a one-year deal last year in free agency with the Jaguars after spending the first four years of his career in Green Bay. Deguara didn’t make the initial 53-man roster in Jacksonville, but was immediately signed to the practice squad.

Eventually, the former Packers draft pick was signed to the active roster towards the end of September. Deguara had a lackluster three receptions (three targets) for 14 yards across 15 games. He also predominantly played special teams in Jacksonville, receiving 62% of snaps compared to only 10% on offense.

Deguara struggled to make a significant impact with the Packers after they took him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The veteran pass catcher spent four years in Green Bay, recording 47 receptions (58 targets) for 436 yards and two touchdowns in 50 games.

The former third-round pick’s best season in Green Bay was his second year in the NFL. After only playing two games as a rookie due to a torn ACL, Deguara bounced back in 2021. He had 25 receptions (33 targets) for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Deguara could never live up to his second-year performance over the next two years. In his last year with the Packers in 2023, the former University of Cincinnati tight end had eight receptions (eight targets) for 65 yards.

The veteran pass catcher got outplayed by Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, who were only in their rookie seasons.

Kraft had 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Musgrave had 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a score.

The ex-Packers tight end will try to make the Cardinals’ 53-man roster, which has a good tight end room that features Trey McBride and Tip Reiman (2024 third-round pick).

