Failed Former Packer Gets Unexpected Start With New Team in Week 7
By Cem Yolbulan
Packers fans were surprised to find out earlier this week that their former kicker Anders Carlson signed with the San Francisco 49ers. After the team suffered injuries to Jake Moody and his backup Matthew Wright, an excellent opportunity arose for Carlson.
Not only did Carlson find himself a new NFL home but he is also getting a huge chance to re-establish his career on Sunday. According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the former Packer is likely going to be the starting kicker for San Francisco against the Chiefs in Week 7.
NFL News: K Anders Carlson Likely Starting for the 49ers in Week 7
In the 2023 season, Carlson missed six field goals and five extra points in 17 games for the Packers. His struggles continued in the postseason and potentially cost Green Bay a trip to the NFC Championship game when he missed the field goal against the 49ers that would have given them a seven-point lead in the second half.
Carlson was replaced by Brayden Narveson before the season but that change didn't work out well for the Packers. Green Bay recently released Narveson to sign Brandon McManus with the hopes of finally solving their kicker crisis.
The 49ers, on the other hand, need a more temporary fix. Moody will certainly get his job back when he returns from injury. The best thing Carlson can do in the meantime is to make sure he hits all of his field goals and extra points and prove to the rest of the league that he is an NFL-caliber kicker. Otherwise, it will be hard for him to get another chance any time soon.