Anders Carlson Signs With Truly Unexpected Team in Week 7
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers desperately try to find a long-term solution to their kicker struggles, Anders Carlson just found himself a new NFL home.
Carlson, who was maligned by Packers fans for most of last year, was released by Green Bay before the season. He is now headed to San Francisco after the 49ers lost Jake Moody to injury in Week 5 and his replacement Matthew Wright in Week 6.
NFL News: 49ers Sign K Anders Carlson
Wright is still expected to start against the Chiefs in Week 7 but the Carlson addition will be insurance in case he isn't ready to suit up on Sunday. Carlson will spend time on the practice squad, likely until Moody returns from his high ankle sprain.
This signing is particularly noteworthy considering what went down in the Divisional Round last season. After leading the league in missed kicks last season, Carlson missed a crucial field goal against the 49ers that would have given the Packers a seven-point lead. Instead, San Francisco came back and won the game 24-21.
The 81.8% conversion rate on field goals and 34/39 on extra point attempts were not good enough to get Carlson another job in the NFL in his second season. Now, he finally gets his chance to try and re-establish his pro career.
The Packers have yet to solve their kicker crisis even after Carlson's departure. Brayden Narveson is similarly struggling and Packers fans are already calling for another change at the spot.