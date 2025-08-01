FA Who Left Packers Getting Serious Love from New QB

The Green Bay Packers are in full swing at training camp, and they’ll be looking to get some new faces up to speed. While some, like Matthew Golden, are already making an impact, the Packers have even had to tell new addition Nate Hobbs to slow down due to his intensity during training camp practices.

There’s plenty of change in Green Bay, but that’s also true for the players in new homes. One former Packer is already making an impact with his new team, and his quarterback already showed him some love as he observed the first two weeks of camp.

Joe Burrow Heaps Praise on Former Packers DT T.J. Slaton

T.J. Slaton departed after four years in Green Bay this spring and signed a two-year, $15.1 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. In an offseason that has virtually neglected the defensive side of the ball, Slaton stood out as a run-stuffer who has grabbed the attention of his new quarterback Joe Burrow.

“T.J. Slaton is going to be a great player for us,” Burrow said this week. “The energy he brings, the physicality he brings. I’m really excited to watch that on Sundays.”

Joe Burrow: “TJ Slaton is going to be a great player for us.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 30, 2025

A fifth-round pick out of Florida, Slaton spent most of his first two seasons in a reserve role before becoming a full-time starter in 2023. He started all 34 games for Green Bay over the past two seasons, totaling 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack during that time frame. But he turned into a key figure in the Packers’ run defense, with his 59.5 Pro Football Focus grade representing the second-highest run defense grade among Green Bay interior defenders in his first season as a starter.

His second season didn’t go as well, with career lows in overall grade (43.0) and run defense (44.0) grade, but the bar is low for the Bengals. Cincinnati tied for 12th in rushing yards per attempt (4.4) and 19th in rushing yards per game last season (124.8), and Burrow may appreciate anyone with a pulse showing something on the defensive line.

Last year’s low PFF grade was enough for the Packers to move on, and they have plenty of depth heading into this season. With Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt locked into the starting roles, Slaton will look forward to his new job in Cincinnati and hope to rebound from a disappointing final year in Green Bay.

