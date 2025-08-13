Ex-Packers WR Out for 2 Weeks After Getting Hurt vs. GB

While the Green Bay Packers' front office has frustrated with its approach to skill positions, that hasn't stopped the team from being the home of many very productive wide receivers over the years.

One of those wideouts made his return to Green Bay this past weekend in the Packers' preseason tilt against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, the former fan favorite in Green Bay did not escape the exhibition game unscathed, as an injury suffered during the contest now has the veteran in doubt for the rest of the preseason, if not longer.

WR Allen Lazard will be sidelined 2 weeks or so while recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason game at GB. #Jets https://t.co/P4Iu83DYSR — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 12, 2025

Ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard Out for 2 Weeks After Getting Hurt vs. GB

According to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard is going to be on the shelf for roughly two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury at Lambeau Field this past weekend.

The seven-year veteran finished the preseason contest with a pair of receptions for 17 yards on just two targets. After racking up 530 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 12 appearances for New York this past season, Lazard would have loved to put on more of a show for the fans who always supported him.

In addition to this injury limiting what Lazard was able to accomplish in his return to Green Bay, the veteran wideout has seen his name pop up in trade rumors all over the league. This isn't to say that a trade won't happen now; it most certainly still could. It would just be less likely for the Jets to receive the type of haul they'd want in return for the 29-year-old.

During his tenure with the Packers, Lazard was a key contributor. His 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns are pretty impressive considering Lazard was usually a secondary option on the outside when Green Bay had possession of the ball.

Now, he will have to work his way back from this injury if he wants to impress the Jets or any other team across the league that may be interested in acquiring him.

