Ex-Packer Shows Love to Fans in GB Return for Preseason Opener

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard made an ill-advised decision following Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets three seasons ago. Parting ways with a stable organization to follow an aging quarterback ended as you would expect, with Lazard still stuck on the Jets, and Rodgers finding a new franchise to torment with false hopes. The former Packer was a key piece of the franchise when Rodgers was still at the height of his powers.

In the 2022 season, the veteran totaled 778 receiving yards and was often the receiver Rodgers appeared to have the most trust in among the secondary options. Fast forward, and now Lazard's roster spot in New York appears to be in increasing jeopardy. The Jets are finally turning the page, and it is hard to see exactly where the receiver might fit into this.

Regardless, the veteran won't have difficulty finding another landing spot if things don't work out in New York. While the Packers appear to be stacked at the position, there are a number of teams that could use the experience and depth the pass catcher brings. Something Packers fans were reminded of when the two sides met in early preseason action.

Allen Lazard a man of the people in his return to Lambeau. Signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/aFKXuca8IP — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) August 9, 2025

Lazard Shows Packers Fans Love in Preseason Reunion

The former Packer didn't hesitate to show his love for Packer fans in the reunion, taking time to interact with fans and sign autographs. It serves as a reminder of the presence the receiver was in Green Bay and how his potential has been wasted with the Jets. The team player is an easy piece for fans to embrace and put their arms around when expectations are fairly checked.

Green Bay did a perfect job of this, putting Lazard in a depth role and still counting on him in key situations. It is a balance the Packers perfectly walked, and one the Jets are yet to figure out. A big piece of this is the continual struggles at the quarterback position.

Regardless, it was nice to see the former Packer still embracing the fans and serving as a reminder of how valued and respected the elite fan base continues to be.

